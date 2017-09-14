Owensboro city limits to expand with new subdivision

Jagoe Homes plans to build 300 homes on this 81 acre property on Scherm Rd. and Barron Dr. in Owensboro.

A new subdivision is coming to Owensboro, but it's going to do much more than just create more housing.

The development is planned for an 81-acre field bordered by Scherm Road and Barron Drive on Owensboro's west side.

Jagoe Homes plans to build over 300 homes in the next decade, and with a municipal order passed last week, city boundaries will be expanding to include the new neighborhood.

So, it will be more households, more families, mean more tax revenue for the city.

"We had a really tough budget to pass, we were projecting $1.7 million shortfalls, and with the cuts and everything, we got it down to the 400 range," said Mayor Tom Watson. "The next four or five years are going to be very difficult unless we do something that generates more revenue from our tax base."

The plan totals almost a $60 million project, Mayor Watson told us. It's expected to pump $10 million into the pockets of local workers like carpenters, plumbers, and electricians.

"Anytime we have an opportunity to bring more housing, more business -- anything inside the city will help our tax base," Mayor Watson said.

City officials said they pulled in zero revenue from the property previously since it sat on unincorporated land in the county.

That'll change when the land's annexed.

The new subdivision will be called the Bluegrass Commons. It will feature nature trails, town home duplexes, and single-family homes.

We've learned those homes will range in price from $165,000 to $250,000.

