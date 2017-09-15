Cause of death of MMA fighter released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A coroner's report reveals an MMA fighter died of heart problems, after stepping out of the ring.

It happened back in July at Hardrock MMA 90 at Expo Five in Louisville.

Donshay White, 37, was competing. He made it through one round when he was stopped by a referee because he could no longer defend himself.

White was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

His official cause of death was hypertensive/atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The coroner report listed it as a natural cause.

The coroner's report was released Thursday.

