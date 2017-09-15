Assistant Chief for Prospect Police suspended, under investigation

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - An Assistant Chief for Prospect Police is under investigation and suspended from the job.

Todd Shaw has been with the Prospect Police Department for five years.

He was suspended with pay on Sept. 1.

The Chief of Prospect Police would not tell us what the investigation into Shaw concerns.

Shaw was with LMPD for 21 years before retiring as a sergeant.

