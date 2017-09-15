Governor Matt Bevin drops bombshells in speech to conservative lawyer group

Bevin made the comments as he spoke to the Kentucky chapter of the Federalist Society in Frankfort. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin was the opening speaker at the Inaugural Federalist Society Kentucky Chapters Conference Thursday in Frankfort.

He told the conservative lawyer group that judges, and even the state attorney general, would do better jobs if they were not elected. Bevin, a republican, said he wants to change the state constitution to allow the governor to appoint the attorney general.

Democrat Andy Beshear, who holds the office, has taken Bevin's administration to court on several issues, ranging from university board appointments to unilateral budget cuts. Bevin and Beshear have also disagreed over how the state should respond to lawsuits challenging labor unions and abortion restrictions.

"I get sued by our attorney general for just about everything. I do. It's pathetic. It's embarrassing," Bevin told the group as they laughed. "It is truly an embarrassment to have such a highly incompetent attorney as the attorney general of Kentucky."

Of the issues in court, Beshear has won one lawsuit. The others are pending.

Governor Bevin acknowledged his comments may shock some people. But he says Beshear's actions undermine the credibility of his administration.

The governor went to say he has never sued Beshear, even though they have disagreed. Bevin argued Beshear should not take another side on any issue. He called their opposition unproductive.

A spokesman for Beshear says the people of Kentucky deserve an independent attorney general.

When it comes to who becomes judges, Bevin said, "We have a remarkable number of people who have no business being judges. I mean none. They don't even have the competency to be a private-practice attorney who could bill at a rate that people would pay them. I'm not kidding."

Governor Bevin then praised the members of the Federalist Society for respecting the law. He asked them to continue to do so whether they believed it was right or not.

"Leadership comes by example," Bevin said "That example does include, at times, following a law that you may not be in complete agreement with. But not settling for the fact that is a settled law into perpetuity. That things can in fact change. That certain things should in fact be challenged."

Bevin said it is his responsibility to uphold the laws of Kentucky. He also said everyone holding a public office in the state should put the people first.

The Inaugural Federalist Society Kentucky Chapters Conference continued at the State Capitol with a panel on religious liberties and the Supreme Court, and another on Kentucky's regulatory transparency efforts. It ended with a speech on the evolving role of a state solicitor general.

