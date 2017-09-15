Linkin Bridge invited to movie premiere by JLaw

Linkin Bridge was invited to the NYC movie premiere for Mother by Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence. (Source: Linkin Bridge)

NEW YORK CITY (WAVE) - Louisville's own Linkin Bridge got some special treatment in the Big Apple, thanks to another Louisville star.

Jennifer Lawrence invited the group to New York City for the Wednesday night premiere of her new film, Mother.

At the after party they performed several songs in front of the guests, including many stars of the film.

Linkin Bridge became a sensation on NBC's hit show America's Got Talent.

