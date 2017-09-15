911 calls came too late for 3 children slain in California

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Kristina Moorer lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside an apartment Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, where three children were killed, in West Sacramento, Calif. The children are killed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and their ...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Kristina Moorer pauses after placing three candles at a makeshift memorial outside an apartment Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, where three children were killed, in West Sacramento, Calif. The children are killed around 9 p.m. We...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Simon Morales lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside an apartment Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, where three children were killed, in West Sacramento, Calif. The children were killed Wednesday evening, and their father ...

(Yolo County Jail via AP). In this photo released Thursday Sept. 14, 2017, by the Yolo County, Calif., Jail is Robert Hodges. Three children were killed inside a California apartment and their father has been arrested in the deaths that followed a dome...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Candles and stuff animals of a makeshift memorial sit outside an apartment Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, where three children were killed, in West Sacramento, Calif. The children are killed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and their fa...

By DON THOMPSON and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Police say 911 calls came too late to save three children found slain inside a California apartment.

Police late Wednesday found the bodies of 11-year-old Kelvin Hodges, 9-year-old Julie Hodges and Lucas Hodges, who was born in January and was a few days shy of eight months old.

Police say their father, 33-year-old Robert Hodges, had disappeared. West Sacramento police Sgt. Roger Kinney says their mother was traumatized, the victim of an assault by her husband.

He says the mother was close by when the killings occurred but didn't witness them.

Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for the children Thursday night, leaving candles, stuffed animals and signed cards in their honor.

Hodges is being held without bail for a Monday court appearance, with charges likely to be announced that morning.

Autopsies that could show how the children were killed are expected to be released Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.