Police investigating early morning 20th Street shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Louisville Metro Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

The call about the shooting in the 100 block of North 20 Street came in around 2:04 a.m. Friday, MetroSafe confirmed.

MetroSafe said one person was transported to the hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. 

