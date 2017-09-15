Wild string of events leads to drug arrests in Owensboro

Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More >>
Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More >>
The victim's condition is unknown.More >>
The victim's condition is unknown.More >>
The good ol’ folks from Clemson are coming to town and they’re convinced their football team, ranked No. 2 in one poll and third in another, is going to put a whupping on the Louisville Cardinals.More >>
The good ol’ folks from Clemson are coming to town and they’re convinced their football team, ranked No. 2 in one poll and third in another, is going to put a whupping on the Louisville Cardinals.More >>
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin told a conservative lawyer group that he wants to change the state constitution to allow the governor to appoint the attorney general. He called Attorney General Andy Beshear divisive, highly incompetent, and an embarrassment to the state.More >>
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin told a conservative lawyer group that he wants to change the state constitution to allow the governor to appoint the attorney general. He called Attorney General Andy Beshear divisive, highly incompetent, and an embarrassment to the state.More >>
Louisville's own Linkin Bridge got some special treatment in the Big Apple, thanks to another Louisville star.More >>
Louisville's own Linkin Bridge got some special treatment in the Big Apple, thanks to another Louisville star.More >>