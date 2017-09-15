Wild string of events leads to drug arrests in Owensboro

Two drug-related arrests were made after of a string of events that happened at a house in Owensboro.

Officers were called to a welfare check at a home on Geary Court around 10:30 Thursday night.

UPDATE--> KSP: 2 drug- related arrests made at Owensboro house last night. — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) September 15, 2017

When officers arrived they talked with the people inside the home. An officer told our crew at the scene that he went out to his car and noticed someone leaving the house who he didn't see before.

The person ran off and the officer chased after them for a few blocks. They ended up back at the house and that's when police said there was an "interaction" and shots were fired by an officer.

No one was hurt.

Then, crews noticed a fire in the home. It's out now.

An arson detective was on scene Thursday night and authorities are still trying to figure out what exactly happened.

We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.