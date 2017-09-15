Wild string of events leads to officer-involved shooting, 3 arrests

A wild string of events that happened at a house in Owensboro led to a chase, an officer-involved shooting, and three arrests.

Officers were called to a welfare check at a home in the 400 block Geary Court around 11:30 Thursday night.

UPDATE--> KSP: 2 drug- related arrests made at Owensboro house last night. — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) September 15, 2017

According to Kentucky State Police, as the responding OPD officers were checking out the situation and talking with the people inside the home, someone ran from the house.

Officer Mark Lusk, a two-year veteran of the Owensboro Police Department, chased that person for nearly two blocks. The suspect ran back to the house and tried to hide in some bushes in front of the home.

As Officer Lusk was confronting him, the suspect, who had his hands in his pockets, told Lusk he had a gun. The suspect then lunged towards Lusk causing him to shoot at the suspect.

KSP says Lusk's shots missed and the suspect ran away again, but another OPD officer was able to capture the suspect and place him under arrest.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old David R. Hays, of Owensboro. State police say he has been charged with fleeing/evading police, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

We're told Hays also had outstanding warrants.

As the officers were arresting Hays, they then noticed the house was on fire. After the fire was extinguished, a KSP Arson Investigator was called to investigate.

The investigator says it appears the fire was started by candles used for lighting in the home, which does not have power or running water.

As troopers were investigating the officer-involved shooting, two people, 31-year-old Brent R. Watson and 30-year-old Megan N. Arndell, showed up to the house. We're told both of them had drugs on them and were also wanted on warrants.

Watson and Arndell were arrested on various drug-related charges.

All three suspects are being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

The incident is still being investigated by Kentucky State Police.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.