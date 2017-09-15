Churchill Downs, Keeneland propose 2 new tracks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs Incorporated and Keeneland Association, Inc. announced Friday a partnership to propose the construction of two new state-of-the-art racing facilities.

One will be located in southeastern Kentucky in Corbin which is in Knox County and the second will be in southwestern Kentucky in Oak Grove which is in Christian County.

The facilities are expected to feature live horse racing and historical racing machines.

"Horse racing is a $4 billion industry in the Commonwealth that creates thousands of jobs, strengthens our statewide economy and attracts millions of visitors from around the globe," CDI Chief Executive Officer Bill Carstanjen said. "Churchill Downs and Keeneland share a deep commitment to making Kentucky’s horse racing industry the very best version of itself, and the new racing facilities in Corbin and Oak Grove will help us achieve this by generating much-needed funds to increase purses and breeders’ incentives."

Churchill Downs and Keeneland are working with the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and other state and local officials on incentives and important infrastructure developments to bring their dream to reality.

"Keeneland is excited to partner with Churchill Downs on this initiative which builds upon our mission to strengthen the sport and create new opportunities for horsemen and fans," Keeneland President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Thomason said. "Not only will these racing facilities strengthen Kentucky’s vital horse industry, but just as importantly, they will positively impact the Commonwealth and the local communities by stimulating significant economic growth, generating hundreds of new jobs and enhancing tourism and hospitality."

Churchill Downs and Keeneland are filing applications with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Friday in order to receive an initial pari-mutuel racing license so they can build the facilities.

