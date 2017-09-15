Burglar allegedly steals dead man's clothes from funeral home

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Leitchfield Police Department. (Source: Watson & Hunt Funeral Chapel )

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Leitchfield police are investigating after a man caught on camera stealing from a funeral home.

According to K105, the man broke into the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post, Jason Watson of Watson & Hunt Funeral Home said the burglar "… stole the clothes of a gentleman whose services we are having this week, yes he stole a dead man's clothes."

Watson confirmed that the suspect also stole several electronic devices. According to Watson's post, the man stayed several hours and even took a nap in his chair.

In a statement to WAVE 3 News, Watson said: "I have been informed by security personnel at Wal-Mart that this individual may be the same person who they chased for shoplifting 30-45 minutes prior to the break-in at the funeral home only a half mile away."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Leitchfield Police Department.

