Burglar allegedly steals dead man's clothes from funeral home

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Leitchfield Police Department.More >>
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Leitchfield Police Department.More >>
The facilities are expected to feature live horse racing and historical racing machines.More >>
The facilities are expected to feature live horse racing and historical racing machines.More >>
Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More >>
Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More >>
The victim's condition is unknown.More >>
The victim's condition is unknown.More >>
The good ol’ folks from Clemson are coming to town and they’re convinced their football team, ranked No. 2 in one poll and third in another, is going to put a whupping on the Louisville Cardinals.More >>
The good ol’ folks from Clemson are coming to town and they’re convinced their football team, ranked No. 2 in one poll and third in another, is going to put a whupping on the Louisville Cardinals.More >>