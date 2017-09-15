Johnny Depp's KY farm hits auction block

The 5,944 square foot estate was originally listed for $3.4 million. (Source: WLEX)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE/WLEX) - The Johnny Depp Farm in Lexington is up for sale.

The property located on Versailles Road, is for sale with the hefty price tag of $2.9 million, according to WLEX.

Johnny Depp has owned the farm twice; he first bought the farm in 1995 for $950,000 and sold it for $1 million. Depp purchased it back at $2 million.

The 5,944 square foot estate was originally listed for $3.4 million, but the price was reduced.

