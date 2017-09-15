Meet Watson: CASA of Ohio Valley's newest teammate

CASA of Ohio Valley added a new member to its team, and you could say, the training process is a little bit different for this worker.

Watson is a 3-month-old Goldendoodle with a job description that beats most puppies his age.

The pup is currently training to master puppy basics: sit, stay, lie down. But his training won't stop there. Watson has a special job to fulfill at CASA. Eventually, he may be tasked with sitting with kids in family court.

"When you have children who have been abused or neglected, and they are in the court system, they need a little extra emotional support, and all of the studies prove that animal therapy is very beneficial to anyone..especially someone who has been traumatized," CASA Executive Director Rosemary Conder said.

Watson will learn to stay with the child while they are in the courtroom, even putting his head on their feet.

"The court process is very intimidating and traumatizing for children who have already been traumatized so having something that gives you a little bit of a calming effect, and makes you feel secure is a key piece," Conder said.

CASA of Ohio Valley currently serves three counties: Daviess, Hancock, and Ohio.

Before Watson can step inside the judicial center, he'll have to pass a certification test proving he's ready for the job. Family Judge Julie Gordon says she's already on board with Watson visiting her courtroom.

"It's a very stressful time in their lives," Judge Gordon said. "Having a dog there...I've seen how dogs, I have dogs and kids, and I see how they interact, and animals have a very calming effect on kids."

But for now, Watson is hard at work making sure he'll be ready for his big day in court.

