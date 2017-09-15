Waterfront Botanical Gardens to open Spring of 2019

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – What used to be a landfill is undergoing a beautiful transformation.

Friday, representatives from Waterfront Botanical Gardens, the City of Louisville and One Southern Indiana broke ground to what is going to be a 6,000-square-feet facility off of Frankfort Avenue.

The Waterfront Botanical Gardens is expected to be 23-acres, with a goal of opening in Spring of 2019.

Right now, the Gardens has hefty goals of building several structures including a pollinator area, a conservatory and an overlook to Bear Grass Creek. Because the gardens is a 501(c)(3), the group behind the project continues to fundraise and build relationships with different government entities.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture was quick to jump into the partnership earlier in 2017. They say any chance to educate the public on agriculture is a good one.

"Let me tell you why it's important, less than one percent of the population feeds the rest of the world," KY Department of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “We have lost touch with our agricultural roots. So whenever we have an opportunity to teach Kentuckians where their food comes from we're going to take that opportunity.”

The city of Louisville was also supportive of the idea from the start.

"This was probably one of the most complicated land development deals that I have seen in my 20 plus years in government," Louisville Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor Ellen Hesen said. "I really want to thank them for their creativity and their innovation to make sure that it got done."

Before completion, the project will be undergoing multiple phases. If you want to find out more information about what the park is going to look like, click here.



