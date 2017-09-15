Golden Alert issued for missing La Grange woman

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are searching for an Oldham County woman who suffers from schizophrenia.

Alyson Ziegler, 54, of La Grange, was last seen Sept. 7 and reported missing Sept. 14 by family members.

Ziegler is Caucasian, stands 5'4" and weighs 125 pounds. She does not have a cell phone or automobile.

If you have seen Ziegler or have information about her location, call La Grange police at 502-225-0444 or 911.

