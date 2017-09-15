Dirty money? Wads of cut-up cash found in Geneva toilets

GENEVA (AP) - Talk about flush with cash.
A Geneva official has confirmed a newspaper report that said wads of cut-up 500-euro notes (about $600 each) mysteriously turned up jammed into the toilets of three neighborhood restaurants and a bank in separate episodes in recent months.
Prosecutor's office spokesman Henri Della Casa confirmed Friday's report in the Tribune de Geneve, saying the shredded notes were once worth tens of thousands of euros in total.
Preliminary clues from an investigation suggested the bounty once belonged to unnamed "Spanish women who had placed the loot in a Geneva vault several years ago," the report said.
At one pizzeria, police were informed after the clogged toilet had overflowed.
Della Casa said the origins of the cash were unknown.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
