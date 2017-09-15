Ruling issued on Rubbertown plant's request to increase emissions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After three public hearings, the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District has agreed to modify some environmental acceptability risk goals for a Rubbertown plant.

In May, American Synthetic Rubber Company told APCD that with the with existing technology, the company cannot meet the environmental acceptability goals under the Strategic Toxic Air Reduction (STAR) Program for 1,3-butadiene.

While American Synthetic Rubber has reduced the emissions of 1,3-butadiene by 90 percent since 2005, under the STAR regulations it could ask APCD "for modified goals provided that emissions are still deemed within an ample margin of safety for the community."

The final determination by APCD was to:

Deny a modified environmental acceptability goal of 1.93 in 1 million for 1,3-butadiene emissions from American Synthetic Rubber's Flare stack on non-industrial property.

Modify ASRC's environmental acceptability goal to 3.04 in 1 million for 1,3-butadiene from fugitive emissions on non-industrial property (i.e. nearby residential areas).

