WAVE Country photographer's birthing photo goes viral

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Simpsonville photographer has gained national attention after her photo went viral.

Jill Krause, a writer and mom of four, saw a photo taken by Katie Lacer, a Simpsonville photographer, and shared her gratitude for nurses who helped her through the births of her children.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Waterfront Botanical Gardens to open Spring of 2019

+ Johnny Depp's KY farm hits auction block

+ Churchill Downs, Keeneland propose 2 new tracks

The post got shared over 45 thousand times and featured on Buzzfeed. In it, Krause said "For me, these have been moments of empowerment and confirmation that I have a real village to help me ... This photo by my friend MommaKT Shoots just takes me right back. "

Lacer told WAVE 3 News that the attention is "wonderfully overwhelming."

In her own post on her MommaKT Shoots Facebook Page about the Buzzfeed story, Lacer shared her gratitude. " Jill Williams Krause over at Baby Rabies - thank you for getting this wild ball rolling!! A big shout out to the awesome clients, nurses and nurse midwives that allowed me to share their images, too. You are all amazing!"

To see more of Lacer's photos, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.