Bengals fire Offensive Coordinator Ken Zampese after rough start to the season

Chris Soules was involved in a fatal accident back in April and is accused of leaving the scene.More >>
Chris Soules was involved in a fatal accident back in April and is accused of leaving the scene.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
Surveillance video catches the chilling moments a home invader steals a purse, and encounters the family cat.More >>
Surveillance video catches the chilling moments a home invader steals a purse, and encounters the family cat.More >>
Thieves charged thousands of dollars of merchandise to the elderly victim's credit cards.More >>
Thieves charged thousands of dollars of merchandise to the elderly victim's credit cards.More >>
An officer said a visibly intoxicated Josh Kuiper hit a parked car, knocked someone to the ground during the crash and admitted to being intoxicated.More >>
An officer said a visibly intoxicated Josh Kuiper hit a parked car, knocked someone to the ground during the crash and admitted to being intoxicated.More >>