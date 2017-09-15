Bengals replace coordinator Ken Zampese after 0-2 start

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals made the first step toward digging out from their historically bad start, replacing offensive coordinator Ken Zampese a day after they again failed to get into the end zone.

The team announced Friday that quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor will take over as coordinator.

Cincinnati (0-2) has yet to score a touchdown in 25 possessions. The Bengals are the first team since the 1929 Eagles to open a season with two home games and fail to score a touchdown. They lost to the Ravens 20-0 on Sunday and to Houston 13-9 on Thursday night.

Zampese was Cincinnati's quarterbacks coach for 13 seasons before moving up to coordinator last year when Hue Jackson went to Cleveland as the head coach.

