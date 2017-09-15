Trump admin revamps police program aimed at building trust

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department says it will revamp an Obama-era program that helped troubled police departments build community trust, often after racially charged encounters.
Officials said Friday the initiative will shift its focus to helping local law enforcement fight violent crime. It's another move away from Obama administration priorities and from federal scrutiny of local police, which Attorney General Jeff Sessions believes can hurt officer morale.
The program known as "collaborative reform" allowed cities to voluntarily seek assistance from the Justice Department on issues such as use of force. Federal investigators would then release nonbinding recommendations for ways the department could improve, periodically monitoring their progress.
While some cities found the process constructive, the Justice Department under Sessions determined it had become adversarial and counterproductive to crime-fighting.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
