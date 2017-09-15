College Gameday is back on Campus

College Gameday is back at the University of Louisville for the second consecutive year, but instead of being at the stadium due to construction, they've taken over the green lawn at Grawemeyer Hall off third street



Former Louisville and ESPN analyst Lee Corso said, "There's no question it's Lamar Jackson versus Clemson, the guy is a tremendous football player. I thought Roger Staubach was the greatest football player I've ever seen play football and this guys getting close. What he does is amazing, he can run, he's like a jack rabbit and then he's gone, and he can also throw the ball. He's got one advantage, he's got the best play caller in college football in Bobby Petrino."



"As I run through my mental rolodex of the last few years I put him in the category of Michael Vick, Johnny Manziel, and Reggie Bush. I know Reggie played a different position but those guys when they touched it you lean forward. Even guys who have been great players in recent years at that position, I don't know if there's anybody who makes you afraid to turn away from the screen for a second quite like him and the guys I mentioned," said ESPN College Gameday Host Rece Davis.



College Gameday starts Saturday morning at 9am and last three hours long until noon, and then you have a solid 8 hours after that until Clemson and Louisville kickoff at 8pm.