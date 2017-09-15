US-Trinidad World Cup qualifier in Couva, not Port-of-Spain

The United States' final game in regional World Cup qualifying against Trinidad and Tobago will be played at 10,000-seat Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva rather than 27,000-capacity Hasely Crawford Stadium in the capital of Port-of-Spain.
FIFA said Friday the Oct. 10 match will start at 8 p.m. EDT and will kick off simultaneously with the other two games on the final day of the hexagonal: Mexico at Honduras and Costa Rica at Panama.
The U.S. plays Panama on Oct. 6 at Orlando, Florida, before heading to Panama and could head into the final day uncertain of a berth for the first time since 1989. Paul Caligiuri scored at National Stadium, as Hasely Crawford was then known, for a 1-0 win that advanced the U.S. to the World Cup for the first time since 1950.
Mexico has clinched one of the three berths from the North and Central American and Caribbean region, and Costa Rica is on the verge of clinching. Panama is third with 10 points, and the U.S. has nine, ahead of Honduras on goal difference.
The fourth-place team meets Australia or Syria in a home-and-home playoff for a berth.
