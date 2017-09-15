Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities

A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration policies. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration policies. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge has ruled Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other so-called sanctuary cities for refusing his order to impose tough immigration policies.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber on Friday granted Chicago's request for a temporary "nationwide" injunction. That means the Justice Department can't deny requests for the grant money until Chicago's lawsuit against the agency is concluded. He wrote that Chicago has shown a "likelihood of success" in its arguments that Sessions overstepped his authority with the requirements.

Chicago refused to comply with the Justice Department's demand that it allow immigration agents access to local jails and notify agents when someone in the United States illegally is about to be released from custody.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsMore>>

  • 11-year-old boy gets lawn-mowing gig at White House

    11-year-old boy gets lawn-mowing gig at White House

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:41:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-15 21:13:21 GMT
    The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old Virginia boy who offered to help cut the lawn.More >>
    The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old Virginia boy who offered to help cut the lawn.More >>

  • Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities

    Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities

    Friday, September 15 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-09-15 20:49:32 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-15 21:13:14 GMT

    A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...

    More >>

    A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration policies.

    More >>

  • UN takes up North Korea after latest missile launch

    UN takes up North Korea after latest missile launch

    Friday, September 15 2017 2:48 AM EDT2017-09-15 06:48:49 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-09-15 21:12:59 GMT

    North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.

    More >>

    North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly