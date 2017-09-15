Fish tale: Fisherman gets up close view of humpback whale

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) - A fisherman says he had a close encounter with a humpback whale near a New Hampshire beach.

Michael Lamagna was wearing a GoPro camera while fly-fishing on a paddleboard near Seabrook Beach on Monday.

His camera captured a whale swimming just a few feet from him. Lamagna posted the video on Facebook.

The 30-year-old from Massachusetts says he definitely thought he was going to fall in the water when he saw the whale. He described it as a 25-foot, juvenile humpback.

Lamagna says he knew there were whales in the area, but he didn't think he'd get that close to one.

