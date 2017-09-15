Will development plan near Churchill Downs help or hurt neighborhood?

Changes are in the works for a neighborhood near Churchill Downs. A developer wants to tear down a strip club and several homes along Taylor Boulevard. But neighbors are concerned with what would be built in their place.More >>
Changes are in the works for a neighborhood near Churchill Downs. A developer wants to tear down a strip club and several homes along Taylor Boulevard. But neighbors are concerned with what would be built in their place.More >>
In southern Indiana, summer just wouldn't be the same without Polly's Freeze.More >>
In southern Indiana, summer just wouldn't be the same without Polly's Freeze.More >>
A big weekend is in store as the University of Louisville hosts Clemson and the fans of the reigning National Champs.More >>
A big weekend is in store as the University of Louisville hosts Clemson and the fans of the reigning National Champs.More >>
Alyson Ziegler, 54, of La Grange, was last seen Sept. 7 and reported missing Sept. 14 by family members.More >>
Alyson Ziegler, 54, of La Grange, was last seen Sept. 7 and reported missing Sept. 14 by family members.More >>
Lacer told WAVE 3 News that the attention is "wonderfully overwhelming."More >>
Lacer told WAVE 3 News that the attention is "wonderfully overwhelming."More >>