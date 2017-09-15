Will development plan near Churchill Downs help or hurt neighborhood?

Patrick Alan is concerned the developer will put profits over the neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changes are in the works for a neighborhood near Churchill Downs.

A developer has applied with the city to rezone a block of Taylor Boulevard between Longfield and Oleanda Avenue.

On that block there is a strip club and several homes, which would all be demolished. Not everyone is completely on board with the changes.

Patrick Alan lives in the Lucky Horseshoe neighborhood behind Taylor Boulevard. He says he and his neighbors deserve something higher end than a gentleman's club.

"I think there is an image from people who don't live in the neighborhood project upon it," Alan said. "There are quite a few people that do care."

Alan lives in a home that touches the property a local developer wants to rezone.

"I don't know if that is necessarily what the neighborhood needs," Alan said.

If the plan goes through, Deja Vu Showgirls would be torn down, along with several nearby homes.

In its place developers would build new fast food restaurants, a discount store, and a gas station.

Alan is concerned about the drive-thru fast food restaurants.

"There are houses that back up against the alley way and that would increase the traffic going along those alleys," Alan said.

Alan wants a development that would encourage pedestrian traffic.

He and other neighbors voiced their concern at a recent community meeting.

A city planner with Louisville Forward says the drive-thru facilities do not provide a long-term benefit to nearby residents.

Alan is still concerned with the decisions the developer will make.

"He is an entrepreneur and he is there to make money. And so his number one priority is going to be how can he maximize his profits," Alan said. "Maybe not so much, 'What do these people really want and what does this neighborhood really need?'"

