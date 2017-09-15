Polly's Freeze celebrates 65 years of sweet success

MAPLEWOOD, IN (WAVE) - In southern Indiana, summer just wouldn't be the same without Polly's Freeze. As this season winds down, the longtime ice cream stand is celebrating 65 years.

"It's quite a milestone," former owner Donna Eisert said. "It really is."

It's a place that has been putting smiles on people's faces since Harry Truman was the president.

"I haven't been coming here that long," laughed customer Mike Pattison.



Eisert and her husband Paul ran the business for 40 years. They recently sold to new owners, but she still likes to be involved every now and then. Polly was her mother.

"My dad had a gas station in Louisville and it was getting to be a little bit of a rough area," Eisert said.

Even before the Sherman Minton Bridge was built, Eisert's parents started looking for a new location and found a spot right outside of Georgetown in Maplewood, Indiana.

"This place became available," Eisert said. "It was closed at the time. There wasn't any business here. It had been a grocery store and at one time it was a dance hall. That's why this long building, so it's got a lot of history."

Quickly their plans changed.

"They decided they wouldn't make a living with a gas station, so somehow she came up with this idea," Eisert said.

In 1952, Polly's Freeze opened for the first time.

"I won't tell my age, but I'll tell my sons and daughters, ever since they were little kids we've been coming by here once a month," said Rose Borders, a longtime customer.

Borders' children let it slip and that this 93 year old has a sweet tooth.

"Strawberry Shortcake," Borders said. "It's wonderful. Sounds delicious."

She's been coming in from Louisville for as long as they can remember.

"It's unique," Borders said. "You don't find something like this any place."

A place for the young and forever young, where everyone can agree on one thing.

"Chocolate," said 2-year-old Lachlan.

"As much as people love it, they were so upset when they thought it was going to close," Eisert said. "As long as we can keep it going, that will be good."

Come by Saturday, Sept. 16, for a 65 cent small milkshake. That will wrap up a weeklong celebration of 65 years in business.

