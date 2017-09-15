Lynch fined $12K, 3 Steelers docked $24K

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File). FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. Carr and the Rai...

NEW YORK (AP) - Marshawn Lynch's return to the NFL came with a price.

The Oakland Raiders running back was fined $12,154 by the league for flipping the middle finger on both hands last Sunday in the fourth quarter of the team's 26-16 victory at Tennessee. Lynch, who was retired last season, ran for 76 yards on 18 carries and caught a 16-yard pass.

Three Pittsburgh players - linebacker Ryan Shazier, cornerback William Gay and safety J.J. Wilcox - were each fined $24,309 for unnecessary roughness against Cleveland.

New Orleans safety Kenny Vaccaro and linebacker Alex Anzalone were also docked $24,309 for hits to the head, as was the Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Ingram.

Fined $9,115 on Friday were: San Francisco's Jaquiski Tartt, the New York Jets' Darron Lee, Detroit's Jarrad Davis and Green Bay's Martellus Bennett - all for unnecessary roughness - and Minnesota's Linval Joseph (facemask).

