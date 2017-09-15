Contraband investigation in Webster Co. continues

The investigation began months ago after authorities got a tip Gobin was paying jail personnel to assist in allowing illegal drugs and tobacco to be brought in the to the Webster County Detention Center (WFIE)

A man and woman are in jail accused in a drug smuggling scheme.

Jessie Blake Gobin, 28, and Jessica Williams, 36, are both charged in the case. The arrests stem from when Gobin was an inmate at the Webster County jail.

Court documents said the two were indicted on August 9. Gobin was arraigned this week.

The investigation began months ago after authorities got a tip Gobin was paying jail personnel to assist in allowing illegal drugs and tobacco to be brought in the to the Webster County Detention Center.

During the contraband investigation, authorities said multiple controlled transactions were conducted between detectives, Gobin, and his 36-year-old girlfriend Jessica Williams.

K2, synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and other items used to ingest the chemicals were seized.

During the investigation, no drugs or synthetics were allowed to be delivered inside of the jail.

Gobin faces trafficking in synthetics, bribery of a public servant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams also faces trafficking in synthetics and promoting contraband.

Gobin is set for a pretrial conference on October 5. Williams should be arraigned on Oct 11.

The circuit court clerk told us Williams missed her arraignment which was rescheduled.

