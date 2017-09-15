Police: Man steals clothing from deceased man awaiting funeral

Rebecca Miller said her father would want the family to forgive the suspect. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Police in Leitchfield, Kentucky have a suspect in mind for a bizarre crime at a funeral home on Wednesday.

"It's right up there with some bad stuff that I've seen with my career," Detective Kevin Smith of the Leitchfield Police Department said.

On Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. a man broke into the side door of the Watson and Hunt Funeral Home. Police say he stole electronics, food, drinks, tea lights and a television. The man is also pictured on surveillance video stealing and wearing clothes that belong to a man who passed away and whose body is awaiting burial.

"While he was in there he took a green sports jacket, khaki pants and jewelry that were meant to be used for a subject at the funeral home waiting to be prepared," Detective Smith said.

The suspect stripped off all of his clothing, smelled the underwear and changed into the outfit.

The clothing belonged to Carroll "Ray" Daugherty, 81, who was laid to rest on Friday without his stolen belongings.

Daugherty's daughter, Rebecca Miller, spoke to us at his funeral. She said her father would want the family to forgive the suspect.

"He would say, 'I hope he gets his justice but I hope he gets right with God and doesn't ever do this to nobody else, never never ever,'" Miller said.

Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home said the man spent more than three hours inside, changing, napping, drinking their soda and eating their Milky Ways.

Police have an idea of who the suspect is. He is possibly connected to a Walmart robbery that happened earlier Wednesday.

And they have a message for him.

"If you have something that you're going through that you got so desperate that you had to do something like this, we will help you in any way we can. We do have a job to do, but we will help you in any way we can," Detective King said.

Police urge anyone with any information about the crime to contact the Leitchfield Police Department at (270) 259-3850.

