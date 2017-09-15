Event hosted to thank Henderson police officers

People in Henderson have the chance to meet the men and women behind the badge this weekend.

There's an event on Saturday to celebrate National Thank a Police Officer Day.

For the past three years, spouses and significant others of law enforcement have put on the event.

They said the first year was a learning experience, but every year the turnout has grown, including the donors.

The women we spoke to said it's a great feeling for all them to come together and see the community behind them and their loved one.

"We are all so strong together. We stand tall," said Shawna Goins, a Henderson police officer's wife. "We love each other and we're there for each other in anything and everything, and we enjoy putting this event on and being with each other through it."

The event is Saturday at the Holy Name Church from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The first year, they raised around $300.

Last year, it went up $2,000 and expect it to continue to rise. The money goes back to the Henderson FOP.

