US 51 in Hickman Co., KY closed until 8pm after tanker truck crash

The closure of US 51 in Hickman County, Kentucky was extended to 8 p.m. after a tanker truck crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews are still working to off-load the fuel truck and the process is moving slower than anticipated.

On Friday afternoon, September 15, a tanker truck crashed, blocking US 51 near the 7 mile marker south of Clinton, Ky. The truck was hauling about 7,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

North and southbound lanes of US 51 were blocked at the crash site.

KYTC personnel assisted police with a detour via KY 780, KY 123 and KY 58.

