Newest Daviess Co. CASA member trains for success

Daviess County's CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Ohio Valley added a new member to its team, and the training process is a little different for this one.

We visited the newest teammate, Watson, a 3-month-old Goldendoodle, and got a better look at what is in his job description.

Most puppies spend their days napping and eating, but not Watson.

He's a pup in training! That training goes far beyond the basics because Watson has a special job at CASA.

"When you have children who have been abused or neglected, and they are in the court system, they need a little extra emotional support, and all of the studies prove animal therapy is very beneficial to anyone, especially someone who has been traumatized," said Executive Director Rosemary Conder.

The goal is for Watson to sit with kids in Daviess County's Family Court.

Right now, he's learning to sit and stay, but by this time next year, he'll sit with kids in the courtroom with his head on their feet.

He'll also be trained to never leave their side until one of the CASA handlers say so.

"The court process is very intimidating and traumatizing for children who have already been traumatized, so having something that gives you a little bit of a calming effect and makes you feel secure is a key piece," Rosemary continued.

Before Watson can step inside the Judicial Center, he'll have to pass a certification test proving he's ready for the job.

Family Judge Julie Gordon said she's already on board with Watson visiting her courtroom.

But for now, this puppy gets back to work making sure he'll be ready for his big day in court.

The CASA team also plans to take Watson for home visits.

