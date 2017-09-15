Children in Webster Co. train crash released from hospital - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Children in Webster Co. train crash released from hospital

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

We have an update on a train crash we told you about last week in Webster County.

Family members said the two children inside the truck hit by the train were released from the hospital.

Authorities arrested the children's parents at the scene.  

Thomas Cates, 35, and Katie Carter, 22, are facing Wanton Endangerment charges. 

