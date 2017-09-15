Madisonville murder remain unsolved nearly 1 yr. later

Nearly a year has gone by and a Madisonville murder remains unsolved.

Moyar Pleasant, 77, was shot to death on a Sunday evening inside his own home.

"I've always thought it was some sort of jealousy act," Moyar's brother, Allen said.

The question remains: who killed Moyar Pleasant?

"It doesn't make you feel good. I think about it just about every night when I go in," Allen added.

Pleasant was renting a place off of Earl Cross Drive when he was shot once in the head on October 28, 2016. He was 77 years old.

"It's a pretty sad state of world we live in when an old man, 77-years-old, can't go home on Sunday afternoon after church and sit down and watch his TV, mind his own business, without somebody walking in and shooting him between the eyes," Allen explained.

Moyar's landlord was home in the front part of the house when the shooting occurred but apparently didn't realize what had happened.

"His landlord said she heard a car horn, you know like locking, and a little bit later she thought she heard a gunshot," Allen told 14 News.

The Madisonville Police Department said the detective assigned to the case retired, so it was reassigned.

Officers said they are continuing to have conversations and investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, Moyar's brother said they can't imagine why anyone would commit such a crime and don't want his death to be forgotten.

"But that doesn't mean our hearts don't pump blood like everybody else's," Allen said.

If you have any information on the murder, call Madisonville Police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.