Trinity's David Johnson commits to UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trinity junior David Johnson has made his college choice. He texted Rick Pitino tonight to let the Cards coach that he wants to play at UofL.

Johnson, a 6-6 guard, is ranked by Scout.com as the #29 player in the Class of 2019.

He averaged 14 points a game as a sophomore for Trinity head coach Mike Szabo.

