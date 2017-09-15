Trinity's David Johnson commits to UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trinity junior David Johnson has made his college choice. He texted Rick Pitino tonight to let the Cards coach that he wants to play at UofL.
Johnson, a 6-6 guard, is ranked by Scout.com as the #29 player in the Class of 2019.
He averaged 14 points a game as a sophomore for Trinity head coach Mike Szabo.
