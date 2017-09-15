Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 49, Heritage 14

Alexandria 50, Madison-Grant 8

Angola 51, Lakeland 13

Avon 63, Whiteland 7

Beech Grove 59, Indpls Howe 0

Bellmont 21, Huntington North 18

Blackford 20, Frankton 15

Bluffton 37, Jay Co. 28

Brownsburg 41, Fishers 13

Cambridge City 26, Tri 0

Carmel 38, Lawrence North 14

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 28, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 24

Center Grove 24, Indpls N. Central 7

Churubusco 49, Prairie Hts. 0

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 31, Indpls Cathedral 7

Columbia City 14, DeKalb 6

Columbus East 77, New Albany 34

Concord 49, Goshen 14

Danville 27, Tri-West 14

Decatur Central 63, Mooresville 7

E. Central 51, Batesville 10

Eastbrook 42, Mississinewa 21

Eastern (Pekin) 28, Corydon 19

Eastern Hancock 28, Knightstown 14

Eastside 24, Garrett 0

Edgewood 21, S. Putnam 0

Floyd Central 34, Jeffersonville 14

Fountain Central 48, Attica 22

Greencastle 37, Cascade 0

Hagerstown 39, Union Co. 6

Hamilton Hts. 14, Northwestern 7

Hamilton Southeastern 13, Westfield 0

Indiana Deaf 42, Anderson Prep Academy 6

Indpls Ben Davis 45, Warren Central 16

Indpls Chatard 42, Cols. DeSales, Ohio 7

Indpls Ritter 42, Linton 22

Indpls Roncalli 38, Indpls Scecina 7

Indpls Tech 34, Muncie Central 21

Jennings Co. 36, Madison 15

Jimtown 7, Mishawaka Marian 0

Knox 28, Glenn 3

LaVille 14, Caston 0

Lafayette Harrison 35, Anderson 6

Lafayette Jeff 48, Kokomo 28

Lapel 28, Heritage Christian 20

Lawrenceburg 44, Franklin Co. 34

Lebanon 46, Frankfort 0

Leo 35, E. Noble 21

Marion 41, Richmond 0

McCutcheon 21, Logansport 0

Milan 41, N. Decatur 21

Mishawaka 47, S. Bend Clay 0

Mitchell 68, Crawford Co. 8

Monroe Central 56, Tri-Central 6

Monrovia 24, Speedway 19

N. Central (Farmersburg) 22, N. Knox 20

N. Harrison 17, Brownstown 14

N. Putnam 27, Cloverdale 9

N. Vermillion 53, Riverton Parke 12

New Haven 39, Norwell 6

New Palestine 41, Pendleton Hts. 21

NorthWood 32, Wawasee 0

Northridge 24, Warsaw 6

Oak Hill 21, Elwood 0

Penn 35, S. Bend Adams 0

Peru 28, Maconaquah 23

Pike Central 46, Forest Park 26

Pioneer 80, N. White 0

Providence 17, Charlestown 12

Rochester 17, N. Miami 7

S. Adams 30, Wes-Del 0

S. Bend Riley 12, S. Bend Washington 7

Salem 49, Clarksville 0

Seeger 28, Covington 15

Seymour 21, Bedford N. Lawrence 17

Silver Creek 34, Scottsburg 7

Southmont 41, Crawfordsville 14

Southport 29, Bloomington South 28

Southridge 56, S. Spencer 7

Springs Valley 56, Trinity Lutheran 6

Sullivan 42, S. Vermillion 28

Taylor 28, Clinton Central 20

Tippecanoe Valley 43, Whitko 7

Tipton 38, Western 14

Triton Central 41, Indian Creek 20

Turkey Run 35, Rockville 14

Twin Lakes 48, Benton Central 34

W. Noble 7, Fairfield 0

W. Vigo 49, N. Daviess 13

Western Boone 56, N. Montgomery 17

Woodlan 43, Southern Wells 7

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

Keywords: Indiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.