Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 49, Heritage 14
Alexandria 50, Madison-Grant 8
Angola 51, Lakeland 13
Avon 63, Whiteland 7
Beech Grove 59, Indpls Howe 0
Bellmont 21, Huntington North 18
Blackford 20, Frankton 15
Bluffton 37, Jay Co. 28
Brownsburg 41, Fishers 13
Cambridge City 26, Tri 0
Carmel 38, Lawrence North 14
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 28, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 24
Center Grove 24, Indpls N. Central 7
Churubusco 49, Prairie Hts. 0
Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 31, Indpls Cathedral 7
Columbia City 14, DeKalb 6
Columbus East 77, New Albany 34
Concord 49, Goshen 14
Danville 27, Tri-West 14
Decatur Central 63, Mooresville 7
E. Central 51, Batesville 10
Eastbrook 42, Mississinewa 21
Eastern (Pekin) 28, Corydon 19
Eastern Hancock 28, Knightstown 14
Eastside 24, Garrett 0
Edgewood 21, S. Putnam 0
Floyd Central 34, Jeffersonville 14
Fountain Central 48, Attica 22
Greencastle 37, Cascade 0
Hagerstown 39, Union Co. 6
Hamilton Hts. 14, Northwestern 7
Hamilton Southeastern 13, Westfield 0
Indiana Deaf 42, Anderson Prep Academy 6
Indpls Ben Davis 45, Warren Central 16
Indpls Chatard 42, Cols. DeSales, Ohio 7
Indpls Ritter 42, Linton 22
Indpls Roncalli 38, Indpls Scecina 7
Indpls Tech 34, Muncie Central 21
Jennings Co. 36, Madison 15
Jimtown 7, Mishawaka Marian 0
Knox 28, Glenn 3
LaVille 14, Caston 0
Lafayette Harrison 35, Anderson 6
Lafayette Jeff 48, Kokomo 28
Lapel 28, Heritage Christian 20
Lawrenceburg 44, Franklin Co. 34
Lebanon 46, Frankfort 0
Leo 35, E. Noble 21
Marion 41, Richmond 0
McCutcheon 21, Logansport 0
Milan 41, N. Decatur 21
Mishawaka 47, S. Bend Clay 0
Mitchell 68, Crawford Co. 8
Monroe Central 56, Tri-Central 6
Monrovia 24, Speedway 19
N. Central (Farmersburg) 22, N. Knox 20
N. Harrison 17, Brownstown 14
N. Putnam 27, Cloverdale 9
N. Vermillion 53, Riverton Parke 12
New Haven 39, Norwell 6
New Palestine 41, Pendleton Hts. 21
NorthWood 32, Wawasee 0
Northridge 24, Warsaw 6
Oak Hill 21, Elwood 0
Penn 35, S. Bend Adams 0
Peru 28, Maconaquah 23
Pike Central 46, Forest Park 26
Pioneer 80, N. White 0
Providence 17, Charlestown 12
Rochester 17, N. Miami 7
S. Adams 30, Wes-Del 0
S. Bend Riley 12, S. Bend Washington 7
Salem 49, Clarksville 0
Seeger 28, Covington 15
Seymour 21, Bedford N. Lawrence 17
Silver Creek 34, Scottsburg 7
Southmont 41, Crawfordsville 14
Southport 29, Bloomington South 28
Southridge 56, S. Spencer 7
Springs Valley 56, Trinity Lutheran 6
Sullivan 42, S. Vermillion 28
Taylor 28, Clinton Central 20
Tippecanoe Valley 43, Whitko 7
Tipton 38, Western 14
Triton Central 41, Indian Creek 20
Turkey Run 35, Rockville 14
Twin Lakes 48, Benton Central 34
W. Noble 7, Fairfield 0
W. Vigo 49, N. Daviess 13
Western Boone 56, N. Montgomery 17
Woodlan 43, Southern Wells 7
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
Keywords: Indiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.