Traffic Alert: INDOT to close southbound Twin Bridge for pavement work

We have a traffic alert for the start of next week.

Starting Monday, INDOT crews will be closing the southbound Twin Bridge for overnight pavement work.

Right now, one lane of traffic is open.

It's a part of the Fix for 41 Project.

The closures will only happen in the overnight hours from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

It's scheduled to last about a week.

