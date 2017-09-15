Man convicted in Nelson County deadly stabbing sentenced

Rasheed Javon Wickliffe was found stabbed to death in front of the Bloomfield Post Office. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man found guilty of second degree manslaughter was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but he could be out in just six months.

Alexander Roberts was found guilty in the death of Rasheed Wickliffe in Nelson County in 2015.

His first trial was called off when the bailiff brought Roberts into the courtroom wearing shackles while potential jurors were watching. His attorney argued that made him look guilty.

Friday, when the sentence was handed down, Roberts' attorney, Brian Butler, was happy with the outcome.

"The whole thing was of course a tragedy for the Wickliffe family and my heart goes out to them," Butler said. "They were very disappointed by the verdict and obviously each side has a different take on the case. We're very pleased that the jury realized that Alex acted that day in self defense."

The family of the victim in this case found it hard to contain their emotions and were visibly upset at sentencing.

