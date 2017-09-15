Bullitt County man charged with rape of minor

HILLVIEW, KY (WAVE) - A man faces charges of first degree rape and sexual abuse of an underage girl.

Leonard Corbin, 33, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant out of Bullitt County.

He is accused of sexually abusing a family member for over a year.

The girl was just 7 when the abuse started.

Corbin is being held on a $50,000 bond.

