MLB's "Hit King" Pete Rose visits Owensboro

A 17-time MLB All-Star and a three-time World Series champion spent his Friday night in Owensboro.

Nearly 1,000 people came out to meet Pete Rose at the River Park Center.

It was interesting to see not only the role Rose has played in the game of baseball but how many lives he has impacted here in the Tri-State.

"You walk into my man cave and there's Pete Rose everything," said an Owensboro fan.

"I'm at a loss for words. So, it's incredible. That's my hero. That's who I tried to be like," another told us.

In a baseball community like Owensboro, it was no surprise the River Park Center sold over 750 tickets for the event.

The MLB legend, known as "Hit King," boasts more career hits than any other major league player.

In his storied 24-year career, the Cincinnati native is known for his tenacity on and off the diamond.

"There's been about 13,000 who've played the game of baseball in the big leagues, and I seriously believe I was the most aggressive one to ever play," Pete Rose didn't hold back when our reporters asked about his well-known confidence. "Now, if you want to call that confident you can, I was confident."

Now 76-years-old, love still runs deep for Rose despite his lifetime ban from baseball for betting on games as a player and manager.

Rose admitted he bet on baseball but says he never bet against the Reds.

