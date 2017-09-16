City impounds car for illegal dumping

Surveillance cameras captured people in an SUV dumping household garbage in an alley.More >>
Surveillance cameras captured people in an SUV dumping household garbage in an alley.More >>
Leonard Corbin, 33, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant out of Bullitt County.More >>
Leonard Corbin, 33, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant out of Bullitt County.More >>
It's a fight over just how many city employees were legally using the software. The city said Microsoft is looking at 20 years worth of usage.More >>
It's a fight over just how many city employees were legally using the software. The city said Microsoft is looking at 20 years worth of usage.More >>
No one can match the rich traditions and pageantry of thoroughbred racing at Churchill Downs. But in the 21st century, track officials say that is not enough to stay on top.More >>
No one can match the rich traditions and pageantry of thoroughbred racing at Churchill Downs. But in the 21st century, track officials say that is not enough to stay on top.More >>
Alexander Roberts was found guilty in the death of Rasheed Wickliffe in Nelson County in 2015.More >>
Alexander Roberts was found guilty in the death of Rasheed Wickliffe in Nelson County in 2015.More >>