City impounds car for illegal dumping

City officials say they caught people in this SUV dumping household garbage in an alley. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - City officials send out a warning: residents who illegally dump things, will pay the price.

Surveillance cameras captured people in an SUV dumping household garbage in an alley near 23rd and Broadway.

Solid Waste Management found the vehicle on Bay Harbor Drive, near Appliance Park.

The SUV was impounded.

The owner was fined $750 and will have to pay another $250 to get the SUV back.

It is the 12th vehicle impounded for illegal dumping this year.

