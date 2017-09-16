Free Cones: Graeter's ends 'Cones for the Cure' campaign Sunday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Free Cones: Graeter's ends 'Cones for the Cure' campaign Sunday

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Graeter’s Ice Cream rounds out its Cones for the Cure campaign by offering free ice cream cones.

The campaign, which is a partnership with The Cure Starts Now, raises money for pediatric brain cancer research.  

To end the campaign, Graeter’s will give away a free scoop of Elena's Blueberry Pie ice cream in a sugar cone to customers at their locations in Louisville, Cincinnati, Lexington, Indianapolis, Dayton, Cleveland, Chicago, Columbus and Pittsburgh from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Customers who donate five dollars to The Cure Starts Now will receive a Graeter’s coupon book. 

Check out conesforthecure.org to learn more about the fight against pediatric brain cancer. 

