Gas station robbery suspect's getaway car runs out of fuel

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say an Indiana man who robbed a gas station made off with food, drinks and cigarettes. What he didn't steal was gas.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a state trooper arrested 33-year-old Sean Harris on Wednesday after finding him stranded by the side of a two-lane highway with his vehicle out of fuel. Police say the South Bend-area man's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.
Authorities say Harris was arrested not long after he entered the Lacrosse gas station, implied he had a gun and took the items.
Records show Harris is being held in LaPorte County jail. He made a preliminary appearance Friday in LaPorte County Circuit Court on a felony robbery charge.
Attorney information for Harris was not available Saturday.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
An Army spokesman says eight soldiers have been injured during a training exercise on Fort BraggMore >>
An Army spokesman says eight soldiers have been injured during a training exercise on Fort BraggMore >>
Florida senior centers fight lack of air conditioning with Popsicles, cool compressesMore >>
Florida senior centers fight lack of air conditioning with Popsicles, cool compressesMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump has met with federal and state leaders in Florida as he surveys storm damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump has met with federal and state leaders in Florida as he surveys storm damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>