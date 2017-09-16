Fans line up before dawn for ESPN's College Game Day - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fans line up before dawn for ESPN's College Game Day

By Andreina Centlivre, Reporter
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Before the sun rose on Saturday, UofL football fans stood outside Grawemeyer Hall, hoping to get a spot on the set of ESPN's College GameDay.

Some began lining up as early as 3:45 a.m., even after staying up late to make signs that would be seen on national television.

"I love UofL and these events that bring people together, bring a lot of energy around the game,” Lauren Humpert said. “We wanted to get here early to be a part of it all."

Humpert held a sign supporting a win for the Cards; it referenced the recent Equifax data breach on one side and had a parody of a popular social media meme on the other.

"We do have a great football team and a lot of pride and great fans,” Humpert said. “It's just nice to see UofL cast in a good light."

As the morning progressed, fans were let into the area known as the pit around 6:30 a.m. In the sea of red and black, a little bit of orange also shined through.

“The fans are great here," Ashley Johnson said. "We have talked to some students and everything and everyone is excited for a good game."

Johnson is a Clemson alum and wasn't completely safe from some friendly banter; she was interrupted while giving an interview.

"This is actually starting to be a budding rivalry between the two teams,” Johnson said. 

Johnson was a good sport. She and almost everyone else in line got into the College Gameday pit and enjoyed being part of the broadcast.

