BYU QB Tanner Mangum out vs No. 10 Badgers with foot injury

PROVO, Utah (AP) - BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum came onto the field with a boot on his left foot before the game and will not play against No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday.
Sophomore Beau Hoge, son of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merrill, will make his first career start.
Mangum used a scooter to move around the sideline. The junior entered the season as the starter, but struggled in the first three games.
Offensive coordinator Ty Detmer said this week that the offense wouldn't change under a different quarterback. Hoge is more of a runner than Mangum.
Hoge played three games as a freshman in 2015 and completed 10 of 17 passes for 137 yards and touchdown. He also rushed 16 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
