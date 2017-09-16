WANTED: Graves Co. police searching for Mayfield man wanted on assault charges

Graves County deputies are searching for a man wanted on first degree assault charges according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.

Redmon reports that deputies are looking for Jason Lynn Holmes, 39, of Mayfield. They responded to a hospital Friday afternoon on September 15 where a female was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit after being found unconscious in the front yard of a house in Mayfield.

A search warrant was obtained at Holmes' residence on Coplen Road just south of Mayfield. While searching the residence, deputies discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Friday night, Holmes was seen at his residence but, fled on foot before deputies arrived.

The Kentucky State Police responded along with the Sheriff’s Office K9 unit to assist in the search. Holmes was not located and is still at large. Police said he does not have a vehicle and is walking and relying on friends for transportation.

If anyone has any information on Holmes, officials are asking that you call the Sheriff’s Office 270-247-4501 or any Law Enforcement Agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved