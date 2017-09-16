Dog that disappeared in Florida in 2016 is found in New York

FREEPORT, N.Y. (AP) - A dog that disappeared in Florida in February 2016 has been found in New York.
Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2xpQNJK ) says a woman found the stray, a German shepherd mix, and brought it to a Long Island rescue group called Bobbi and The Strays on Tuesday.
The dog's microchip was traced to West Palm Beach, Florida.
Rick Moneck says his family adopted the "beautiful" and "well-behaved" dog, named Relay, as a puppy in 2014.
When Relay went under the backyard fence, the family searched for months. Moneck says a blurry gas station video appeared to show a man putting Relay into his car.
Now, the shelter's looking for a volunteer to drive Relay to Florida.
Moneck says it's "unbelievable" that his family will be reunited with the "dog that we loved so much."
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.More >>
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.More >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
An Army spokesman says eight soldiers have been injured during a training exercise on Fort BraggMore >>
An Army spokesman says eight soldiers have been injured during a training exercise on Fort BraggMore >>
Florida senior centers fight lack of air conditioning with Popsicles, cool compressesMore >>
Florida senior centers fight lack of air conditioning with Popsicles, cool compressesMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'More >>
President Donald Trump has met with federal and state leaders in Florida as he surveys storm damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump has met with federal and state leaders in Florida as he surveys storm damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>