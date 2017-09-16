2 missing girls in Daviess Co. found - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 missing girls in Daviess Co. found

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Daviess Co. Sheriff Office) (Source: Daviess Co. Sheriff Office)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Daviess County Sheriff has found the two girls reported missing. 

We're told 8-year-old Brooklyn Ollis and 10-year-old Jersey Ollis were reported missing.

Deputies say they are safe.

